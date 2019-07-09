Suspect arrested in robbery and shooting death of Modesto adult bookstore employee

Modesto police respond to Kansas Avenue assault The Modesto Police Department responded to an assault reported at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at a Kansas Avenue business. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Modesto Police Department responded to an assault reported at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at a Kansas Avenue business.

A 20-year-old Modesto man was arrested Tuesday night in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 38-year-old employee of a Modesto adult bookstore that afternoon.

Cinnamon Eades of Modesto died from injuries she suffered at Liberty Adult Books, police said in an evening update. Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said officers responded to a 2:15 p.m. report of a female lying behind the counter of the store at 1030 Kansas Ave. The call was made by someone — it’s not known if it was a customer or fellow employee — who entered the store and saw Eades, Bear said.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.

The department’s Violent Crimes United responded to the store, Bear said, and its investigation determined that Favian Marcos Ramirez made a purchase at the bookstore, then in what Bear said appears to be an “absolutely senseless” move, shot Eades before grabbing an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ramirez drove to the store in a car he’d taken on a test drive from a Modesto used-car dealership, detectives determined. He left the car outside Liberty Adult Books when he walked away from the crime, Bear said.

Detectives identified Ramirez through a combination of information, including surveillance video and talking with staff at the used-car dealership, where the suspect had provided valid identification before taking the test drive, Bear said.

Detectives and SWAT officers located Ramirez leaving a residence in Ceres. He was in another vehicle, which he got out of and ran when he saw police approaching, Bear said.

A search perimeter was set up, and Ramirez was found in the area, near Pleasant and Central avenues, about 11 p.m. He is being held without bail on murder and robbery charges.

Eades’ Facebook page says she was a mother of three and a grandmother.