A car has smashed into a church in Oakland and at least four minor injuries are reported.

KTVU-TV says the car plowed through the wall of Grace Baptist Church shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials say at least three people were hit and a police officer who was controlling traffic at the scene was struck by another car.

All the injuries are said to be minor.

There's no word on whether the driver was arrested.