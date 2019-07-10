Teenager injured in head-on collision at Oceano Dunes

Oceano Dunes — the largest and busiest campground in California California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK California State Parks is working on a new long-term plan for programs, facilities, campgrounds and off-highway vehicle activities at the Oceano Dunes, the largest and busiest campground in the state, and the only state park that allows off-road v

A 16-year-old boy was injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an off-road vehicle at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area on Tuesday, according to State Parks.

At about 1 p.m., the teenager was riding a motorcycle at some distance in front of an off-road vehicle that was traveling at 30 mph, State Parks said. Both vehicles were traveling west when the teenager made a U-turn on the motorcycle to go east.

After he made the turn, the motorcycle and the off-road vehicle collided head-on, State Parks said.

The teenager lost consciousness for a period of time and had regained consciousness by the time State Parks authorities arrived, according to the agency. The boy also “complained of injury to the shoulder area,” according to the release.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash happened in the Maidenform Flats area of the park, which is relatively flat, State Parks said.





Due to the remote location of the crash, and because the teenager had previously lost consciousness, the boy was airlifted for medical treatment, State Parks said.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash, State Parks said.

Both the teenager and the operator of the off-road vehicle are part of the same family, visiting from the Sacramento area, State Parks said.

The vehicles were privately owned and were equipped with a whip and flag, State Parks said. Both people were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

State Parks said they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The collision happened just two days before the California Coastal Commission meeting in San Luis Obispo, where the commission is expected to consider a recommendation to begin phasing out off-highway vehicle (OHV) use at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.