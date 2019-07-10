Patterson woman wakes up to her stalker touching her foot. She’s not his only victim

Flavio Alvarez

A Patterson woman was asleep on the couch with her two children early Saturday morning when she felt something touch her foot. She awoke to find the man who’d been stalking her for the past six months standing over her.

The 28-year-old victim first started seeing Flavio Alvarez, 21, around her Poppy Avenue home in February after his family moved in next door, she said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

In an application for a restraining order filed in February, she described how Alvarez’s behavior escalated, from watching her to approaching her to trying to get into her house.

The woman is the second Patterson resident to file a restraining order against Alvarez this year; neither woman has any previous connection with him.

An 89-year-old woman, who got a restraining order last month, told The Bee Alvarez started showing up at her home about two weeks after her husband died in April.

He entered her home in the middle of the night and tried to get in on two subsequent occasions.

Since February, he’s been arrested five times on or near the womens’ properties but he’s spent only hours or days in jail and wasn’t charged in two of the incidents.

Alvarez declined a request from The Bee for a jailhouse interview.

“This guy is an animal, he is disgusting and he needs to get off the streets,” the 28-year-old victim said during an interview with The Bee Wednesday. “I finally got that restraining order but apparently the restraining order doesn’t matter.”

Alvarez first approached her in February and asked if she needed help fixing a broken fence, according to the application for the restraining order.

When she said ‘No’ and began walking back to her house, he followed her. She turned around and he said, “Do you need a friend?”

She went back inside her home and called the police but Alverez left before they arrived.

Later that day she returned home from grocery shopping and picking up her 3-year-old son. When she went to get the last two bags of groceries from her vehicle she found Alvarez holding them.

When she asked what he was doing, he told her “I’m helping you,” according to the document.

On both occasions Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputies told her nothing could be done because no crime was committed.

A week later, on Valentine’s Day, she was in her backyard when she heard something, looked up and saw Alverez.

She ran inside her home and called 911 as he followed her to the sliding glass door and stared at her through it while she was on the phone.

That time, Alvarez was arrested on suspicion of trespassing but never charged.

In the application the victim wrote that she is a single mother of two boys and also cares for her autistic nephew.

“I am living in fear every day, I do not feel safe leaving my home, going shopping or being outside in my backyard,” she wrote. “I am in fear of my life … as well as my families (sic).”

In court documents Alvarez is both listed as a transient and the victim’s next-door neighbor. Civil unit deputies who were attempting to serve him with the restraining order in March spoke to his mother at the home next door and she told them he didn’t live there.

Deputies were finally able to serve Alvarez with the restraining order in April when he was again caught in the victim’s backyard.

He pleaded no contest to trespassing and was sentenced to three days in jail and 36 months of probation.

As a condition of the restraining order he was required to relinquish any firearms but never showed at a June court hearing scheduled for him to provide proof that he was in compliance with the order.

He had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear when he allegedly crawled through a window at the victim’s home around 4 a.m. on Saturday,

“I screamed for a good minute and a half, two minutes,” the victim said Wednesday. “He just stood there like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ “

She said her mom, who was asleep upstairs, heard her screaming and called police.

At that point she said Alvarez slowly made his way out the back door.

He was arrested by police next door, according to Sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Clayton.

“Under Miranda, when asked what he intended to do, he said he just wanted to ‘have fun’,” Clayton said.

Alvarez pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges of burglary, violating a restraining order and possession of methamphetamine.

The victim attended the arraignment. She said he repeatedly turned around and started at her.

He did it to me three times and the third time it was a smirk ... like a pleasure look. It was disgusting,” she said.

Before Saturday’s incident the victim hadn’t seen Alvarez for over a month.

During that time he went to the Walnut Avenue property of the 89-year-old woman on three occasions.

The woman said she had a friend staying with her on June 5 when the friend woke up around 3:15 a.m. to find Alvarez standing over her.

“He went to her room first and then he came into my bedroom and he just stood there looking at us and then he mumbled something and I could not understand what he said,” the victim told The Bee. “He was barefoot so we didn’t hear him come in. He reached his arm out onto my arm and I pushed it away.”

She said after that he left and went into her backyard.

She called police, who found Alvarez in a pump house in the victim’s backyard with drugs and a knife.

He was charged with trespassing, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

He pleaded no contest to the latter charge and the other two were dropped.

He spent seven days in jail and promptly returned to the 89-year-old woman’s home two more times in the middle of the night.

On both occasions he was ringing her doorbell repeatedly and trying to get inside through her front and back door. On one occasion he was carrying a large stick.

He was arrested on the second occasion but never charged, according to a search of court records.

“I can’t sleep for anything, every little noise you jump and want to go looking out the window but you don’t want to get too close to it,” the 89-year-old victim said.

The 28-year-old victim is frustrated Alvarez’s probationary status from the incidents at her home seemed to have no bearing when he was arrested twice at the 89-year-old victim’s home. It didn’t keep him behind bars or from allegedly breaking into her home on Saturday.

Her sister turned to social media on Sunday to warn people about Alvarez and several people responded about similar incidents with suspects who matched his description.

The victim wants those people to go to police and tell their stories. “I want the public to be aware of this animal,” she said. “I am living a nightmare.”