Amber Alert: Suspects in custody after child allegedly kidnapped at Paso Robles park, CHP says

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

Update, 3 p.m.

An Amber Alert has been deactivated for a 1-year-old boy allegedly taken at knifepoint by his mother at a Paso Robles park, according to the CHP.

The CHP says the child has been found, and suspects are in custody. Check back to sanluisobispo.com for additional details as we learn more.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

***This AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The child has been located and the suspects are in custody.*** https://t.co/5LyFdfjHDS — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019

Original story:

The CHP issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday regarding a mother who allegedly kidnapped her 1-year-old son at knifepoint during a supervised visit in Paso Robles.

Rashawna Bullock, 25, brandished a knife about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Barney Schwartz Park during a visit with her son, Namaste Dix, and a San Luis Obispo County Child Welfare Services worker, said Sgt. Tod Rehner of the Paso Robles Police Department.

Bullock, who was holding her son, allegedly demanded the child welfare worker’s cell phone. When he didn’t comply, Bullock — who had driven herself to the visit — fled with Namaste in a car thought to have been driven by her mother, 50-year-old Serbina Bullock, Rehner said.

County Child Welfare Services has custody of the child, and officials are concerned for his safety, Rehner said.

The child welfare worker called 911 immediately following the incident, but law enforcement hasn’t spotted the car since the alleged kidnapping, Rehner said.

AMBER ALERT - San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties @PasoRoblesPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zbhYWux7yb — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019

The women’s car is described as a gray 2012 Jeep Cherokee with license plate number 6XKD235.

Rashawna Bullock is described by police as a black woman standing about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 164 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Serbina Bullock is described as a black woman who is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Both women live in rural Paso Robles, Rehner said.

Namaste Dix, who is black with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans, police said.

The CHP Amber Alert was issued in San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is encouraged to call 911, according to the Amber Alert.