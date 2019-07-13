Police seek driver they say purposely hit 2 pedestrians

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver they say intentionally struck two pedestrians following a dispute in Southern California.

Officials say officers responding around 2 a.m. Saturday found two men on a Fullerton street.

Police Sgt. Matt Martinez says the men told investigators a motorist purposely ran them over after an argument.

Martinez says a skid mark on the roadway indicates the car deliberately veered into the men. Officials don't know the type of vehicle or how fast it was going.

The victims were hospitalized in critical condition.