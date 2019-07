California See Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite on stage in Los Angeles July 15, 2019 11:25 AM

Paul McCartney reunites with Ringo Starr to perform two Beatles classics during McCartney's concert at Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium on July 13, 2019. Starr played drums on "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Helter Skelter."