5-year-old shot in head at rural home

Kings County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a 5-year-old early Tuesday at a home south of Hanford.

The shooting took place about 2 a.m., according to Commander Mark Bevins. The child was rushed to Adventist Health in Hanford with a head wound and later transferred to Valley Children’s Hospital.

Bevins said it was not clear whether the shooting was intentional or an accident, but it didn’t appear to be self-inflicted. Also, it wasn’t immediately known what kind of weapon was involved. An air rifle was found at the scene, and investigators sought to determine if it was used in the incident.