Police chief who left gun in bathroom will keep job

A California police chief whose personal handgun was taken after she left it in a restaurant bathroom will be disciplined but will keep her job.

The San Luis Obispo city manager says Chief Deanna Cantrell will have a one-time pay reduction of about $1,600, must undergo firearm safety training and must talk to all members of her department about the incident and lessons learned.

Cantrell left her gun in an El Pollo Loco on July 10 but quickly announced it was missing via a YouTube video .

The gun was later returned by a man who said he found it in the bathroom.

City Manager Derek Johnson says Cantrell handled the situation with integrity and he still has confidence in her leadership.