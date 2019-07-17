Stolen ice cream truck leads authorities on chase

Authorities have captured a man they say carjacked two vehicles in Northern California — one of them an ice cream truck — and led sheriff's deputies on a wild chase.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the man stole the truck in Rancho Cordova at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and fled but then crashed in a ditch.

A witness tells the Sacramento Bee that a woman in a BMW pulled over to see if the driver was injured and was carjacked at gunpoint.

The BMW then hit a compact car, which rolled over. The driver of that car had minor injuries.

The BMW driver then got out and ran into a field, where he was captured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the crash.