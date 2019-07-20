Armed man shot by Merced police during late night traffic stop

One man was shot by Merced police early Saturday morning near East Alexander and Marie Court, according to the department.

Details are preliminary. The incident was reported at 12:20 a.m. after officers with the department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by three people, according to Merced police Sgt. Dan Dabney.

The three people, one of whom was armed, suddenly exited the vehicle and ran. Both officers fired and the man holding the gun was shot during a foot pursuit. The two other people fled and have not been found.

The injured man was taken to a Stanislaus County hospital for treatment; his condition was unknown.

As a routine protocol, the officers were placed on paid administrative leave, as the investigation into the shooting continues.

More details will be posted as they become available.

