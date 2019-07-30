Remember MoviePass? Regal is launching its own unlimited movie subscription

Watch ‘Cats’ movie trailer with stars Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, many more The film reimagines the musical with spectacular production design and state-of-the-art technology. "Cats" stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson. Release: Dec. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The film reimagines the musical with spectacular production design and state-of-the-art technology. "Cats" stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson. Release: Dec. 20, 2019.

Almost exactly a year after the dramatic downfall of the much beloved — yet highly dysfunctional — subscription service MoviePass, Regal is betting big on a replacement that would potentially have more theatergoers packing screenings.

The movie theater company, which operates 550 theaters across the United States, announced on Friday a plan to offer unlimited movies at select theaters for between $18 and $23 per month. The membership is currently available through the Regal Mobile app.

The plan, called Regal Unlimited, would act as an annual subscription service through which people could “watch as many movies as you want, as many times as you want, whenever you want, wherever you want,” according to the company’s website.

Users would also get perks such as 10 percent off food and beverages; a free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday; credits toward the company’s reward club, Regal Crown Club, and special access to some screenings.

How and where Regal Unlimited works

The Regal Unlimited subscription service works in three tiers, and you’ll want to check your local theater to see which is required before purchasing.

The cheapest option is $18 per month plus tax for the most basic Regal Unlimited plan. In California, this option is available in only five cities, including Bakersfield, West Covina and Indio.

The second plan makes unlimited movies available at a wider range of theaters for $21 per month plus tax.

In California, this plan covers 46 theaters, including Arroyo Grande, Fresno, Modesto and Sacramento.

All 28 of Regal’s theaters in Washington state are covered in this bracket too, including theaters in Bellingham, Vancouver, Spokane and Seattle.

The most expensive option, $23.50 per month, gives users access to all 550 Regal movie theaters across the United States.

There are some caveats.

Regal Unlimited users are expected to sign up for a full year, meaning you’ll be locked into the plan for 12 months. You can still choose to pay month to month, but you won’t be allowed to cancel membership partway through, according to the Regal Unlimited FAQ.

There are additional fees for “premium format showtimes” such as IMAX and 3D showings, which vary depending on which membership you have.

According to the website, Regal also reserves the right to designate any film showtime as ineligible for the subscription program, though it is unclear under which circumstances it would choose to do so.

You’ll also need to download the Regal Mobile app to sign up for and use your membership.

For a complete list of participating theaters by plan, check out the Regal Theater website at https://www.regmovies.com/static/en/us/unlimited/theatre-list.

Movie theater subscription services grow

Regal’s announcement Friday comes as more theater and entertainment companies are searching to fill the void left by MoviePass.

At its height, MoviePass allowed users to see one movie per day for $9.95 per month — a move that, though popular with users, had many industry experts questioning the sustainability of the company.

The model soon fell apart amid a rash of customer service complaints, emergency loans and changing plans. By August 2018, MoviePass was all but dead in the water.

MoviePass announced a new subscription plan in March that would allow people to see one movie per day for $14.95 per month, or $120 per year, for a limited time. But no new information on the plan is available, and its website says no new subscribers are being accepted at this time.

Though it ultimately didn’t work out, MoviePass proved there was a market for subscription services to movie theaters.

AMC Theaters’ Stubs A-List service allows users to make free online reservations for up to three movies per week for a monthly membership price of $19.95 per month. The movie theater company launched that service in June 2018, and a year later had 860,000 subscribers, according to a news release.

For a monthly fee, Cinemark’s Cinemark Movie Club lets users see one 2D movie per month. If a movie isn’t seen that month, the credit transfers over to the next month, according to the Cinemark website. Prices for the membership vary by area.

The subscription model isn’t new for Regal’s parent company, either.

According to the 2018 financial report for Cineworld Group PLC, which acquired Regal in 2018, the group has offered an Unlimited membership service in the United Kingdom for some time.

That report, released in April, lists expanding the Unlimited membership to new markets as an opportunity to improve the viewer experience and compete with other theater groups.