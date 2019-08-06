Couple arrested during search for police chief’s gun had drugs in home, prosecutor says

SLO police chief apologizes for ‘carelessness’ of leaving gun in bathroom San Luis Obispo, California, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell apologizes after she left her gun in the bathroom at El Pollo Loco restaurant. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Luis Obispo, California, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell apologizes after she left her gun in the bathroom at El Pollo Loco restaurant.

A married couple arrested on felony child endangerment charges during a July 10 hunt for the police chief’s lost gun appeared Tuesday in court, where the prosecutor mentioned evidence of needles and methamphetamine found in their home.

Specifics on the alleged presence of drugs were not detailed by Deputy District Attorney Phillip Joo in the case against defendants Cheyne Eric Orndoff, 33, and Vanessa Marie Bedroni, 31.

More details are expected to come out in at future court hearings. Orndoff and Bedroni have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But Joo touched on the drug evidence as part of the couple’s request for a supervised visit to attend a birthday party for one of their two children later this month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Judge Tim Covello denied the request, but a court hearing relating to supervised visits of the couple’s kids will be held Aug. 15, in advance of the party, when Child Protective Services will provide a better understanding of the situation.

“I would recommend that we discuss these issues at the Aug. 15 hearing,” Jason Dufurrena, Orndoff’s public defender, told the court.

San Luis Obispo Police Chief Deanna Cantrell speaks after being sworn in at City Hall in 2016. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Case shaping up to be a battle over legality of search

At some point in the criminal proceedings, defense attorneys also are likely to question the legality of the search of the couple’s home.

The search took place as SLOPD investigators scrambled to find Police Chief Deanna Cantrell’s missing gun, which was taken a few hours earlier from an El Pollo Loco bathroom, where she had inadvertently left it behind.

They ended up at Orndoff’s front door after receiving a tip from Morro Bay police that he looked like the man from surveillance video captured at the restaurant.

SLO detectives believed Orndoff was on probation when he actually wasn’t, city officials said last week, based on an error in a crime database system that maintains records for police reference. That mistaken information meant they thought they could search the house without a warrant, which they did after viewing conditions in the home through the open door.

“Our officers acted properly and relied on official information available to them,” City Attorney Christine Dietrick told The Tribune last week.

SLO police haven’t revealed what they found in the home that led to the couple’s arrest. City officials have acknowledged that Orndoff didn’t have the police chief’s gun.

The back story on what led police to Orndoff

SLO Police Chief Deanna Cantrell reported leaving her gun behind in a bathroom stall at El Pollo Loco on July 10. The gun has been recovered after a Los Osos man, Skeeter Carlos Mangan, turned it in. Mangan is pictured in this surveillance image. Courtesy photo

In a twist to the story, Orndoff’s brother, Cole Orndoff, previously used Cheyne’s name when he was arrested on drug-related charges in 2017 and later entered a no contest plea for impersonating someone else in attempt to make them liable for a crime. Cole is on bench probation through March 2020 for that conviction, according to court records.

In court documents, Cheyne’s name comes up as an alias for Cole Orndoff, which may have created some confusion in how the criminal data was logged. But it’s unclear precisely how the records may have been mixed up.

Orndoff, however, said last week that “regardless of who got in trouble for assuming my identity, the police outright refused to look at documentation that would have kept them from violating our rights.”

The man who took the chief’s gun, Los Osos resident Skeeter Carlos Mangan, turned the weapon in two days after Cantrell reported it missing, police said.

The case was initially charged by the District Attorney’s Office as a misdemeanor child endangerment case, but it was amended to felony charges against Orndoff and Bedroni.

Covello ruled Tuesday to allow the defendants to remain out of custody, provided they don’t use or possess any controlled substances.