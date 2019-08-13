Video show person dumping 5 dogs over the fence at animal shelter. That’s illegal

Caught on camera: Person tosses 5 dogs over fence at animal shelter Surveillance footage posted by the Redlands, CA, police shows a person getting out of a white car and throwing five dogs over a fence at an animal shelter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Surveillance footage posted by the Redlands, CA, police shows a person getting out of a white car and throwing five dogs over a fence at an animal shelter.

Surveillance footage shows a person getting out of a white car and throwing five dogs over a fence at an animal shelter in Redlands, California.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person tossing the dogs over one at a time in the August 12, 2019, video at Redlands Animal Shelter.

The dogs were not injured and staff at the animal shelter “will make every effort to place them with good homes,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Please remember that leaving animals unattended outside the shelter is not permitted and endangers the animals. Please call Redlands Police Dispatch if you have a stray animal that needs to be picked up when the shelter is closed,” the police wrote.