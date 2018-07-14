Dozens line up for cannabis job fair in East Sacramento

Dozens of job seekers were lined up for the Sacramento Cannabis Job Fair on Saturday in East Sacramento dressed in their best and waiting to talk to possible future employers.
The job fair was hosted by the Sacramento-based cannabis delivery service Ganjah Guru and the cannabis manufacturer Infusion Factory.
Landon Long, CEO of Infusion Factory, said his company was attracted to Sacramento because of the city’s forward approach in cannabis policy, as compared to other municipalities.
“We find Sacramento to be an ideal location to spearhead innovation in the cannabis industry,” Long said, adding that he has been involved with cannabis legislation throughout the state.
Along with Infusion and Ganjah Guru, companies offering up jobs included WeedHerb, a social media app for cannabis enthusiasts; F Street Dispensary, a new dispensary set to open in Davis at the end of next month; and Marpe Cultivation. Companies were offering a wide variety of jobs, ranging from “budtender” to app developer to microbiologist.
Zevandah Barnes, one of the job seekers, said he is definitely an enthusiast of legalizing marijuana and is interested in working in the cannabis industry as either a driver, budtender or in processing, or perhaps one day developing his own strand of marijuana.
“If it’s an opportunity to have a type of job in this type of industry, I’m all for it,” Barnes said. “I am excited about the direction that it’s going and if I can be apart of it in the early phase I want to get in.”
Out of about eight businesses at the job fair only one was a dispensary, which Ganjah Guru co-owner Mathew Pasqual said is a sign of what is happening in the industry after the state’s recent regulation changes.
“That was like D-Day,” said Triscka Mallia, community and compliance director for Infusion Factory.
All cannabis products produced in 2017 had to be sold by July 1 because they were not up to California testing and compliance standards, Mallia said. Many sellers either gave marijuana products away free to medical card carriers or sold the products at reduced prices.
There were some other sellers, Mallia said, who weren’t ready for the deadline.
Retailers may be retrenching amid the changes, but Ganjah Guru’s Pasqual said demand remains high on the manufacturing side of the cannabis business.
“We have a lot of jobs,” Pasqual said.
Comments