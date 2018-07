Many homes in the Sacramento region face a wildfire risk similar to the Santa Rosa neighborhoods that burned in the Tubbs Fire last month. These maps show the hazard levels in Santa Rosa and the cites bordering the foothills in the Sacramento region. The hazard levels were developed by Cal Fire in 2007, and are being updated by the department. Read the story.

