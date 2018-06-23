Two fires reported along Highway 99 on-ramps

At least two fires were reported Saturday evening on Highway 99 on-ramps in the Sacramento area.
The first fire reported, along Highway 99 near 35th Avenue, has stalled traffic and prompted response from the Sacramento Fire Department.
Caltrans District 3 tweeted at about 6 p.m. that the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was blocked due to a grass fire.
The blaze popped up on California Highway Patrol's incident tracker at 5:30 p.m.
At 7:03 p.m., the CHP incident tracker showed another reported fire, this one at the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp at Elk Grove Boulevard.
No other details were immediately available regarding re-opening of the on-ramps.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.
Comments