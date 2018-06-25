Where Northern California fire victims can find resources – and how you can help

California fire season is in full swing and sweeping across Northern California. If you have been affected by these recent fires or want to help those that have, here are some resources to get you started.

Evacuation orders:

Pawnee Fire: Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for the entire community of Spring Valley in Lake County and have expanded to include all areas north of Highway 20 and east of Old Long Valley Rd to Round Ball Rd, including Mule Skinner, Long Branch, Watertrough Rd, Flintlock, Muzzleloader, No Guns, Antelope, Cougar, Marianne, Ramrod, and Moccasin.

Lower Lake High School near Highway 53 has opened as an evacuation shelter, and animal staging is available at the Social Service Center on Anderson Ranch Parkway. For additional animal needs, call animal control at (707) 263-0278.

For the most recent evacuation information, go to http://www.lakesheriff.com/.

Lane Fire: The evacuation order issued near the Lane Fire in Tehama County is for the communities of Ponderosa Sky Ranch and Paynes Creek was downgraded to an evacuation warning, according to Cal Fire. All road closures have been lifted and residents are being allowed to return to their homes.

Though the evacuation orders have been downgraded, residents should still be prepared to leave again if the fire takes a turn for the worst, according to Dave Doughty, spokesperson for Tehama County Fire.

Stoll Fire: All roads have been reopened and residents and businesses are allowed to return to the area.

Creek Fire: Evacuation orders have been lifted for Placer Road. Placer Road at Platina is also now open Gas Point at Placer Rd. Cloverdale at Placer and Clear Creek at Placer remain closed.

A full list of closures and evacuations can be found here.

For the most recent information go to http://shastacountyfire.org/.

Tips for staying informed and safe:

For information on fires currently burning go to Cal Fire's incident page. You can find details about specific fires including location, acreage burned and evacuation orders and centers.

Stay clear of evacuation routes as much as possible if you are not under evacuation orders. Donors should not approach evacuation areas.

Do not call 911 for general information. Call only for an emergency including unattended, active flames and life-threatening emergencies. Please keep these lines open for emergency responders.

The Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency said if people who have been affected by the fires need mental health help they should call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration's Disaster Distress Helpline , which provides confidential counseling for people impacted by forest fires and other disasters.

For way to donate directly to affected areas:

For the Pawnee Fire, If you know someone directly in need of clothing, food, or other material supplies, providing help directly is the most effective form of relief, according to an announcement on Lake County’s website. Otherwise, Lake County recommends cash donations, which are the most efficient way to help.

North County Opportunities collects ongoing donations for their Wildfire Relief Fund. The organization gives out cash grants to help with immediate needs including clothing, shelter, transportation, food, home cleanup and repair. You can donate at https://www.ncoinc.org/2017-fires/

For ways to donate to general relief efforts in the area, consider The Salvation Army or Red Cross:





Donate to The Salvation Army’s wildfire relief fund at https://deloro.salvationarmy.org/del_oro/northern-california-wildfires

The Red Cross assists fire evacuees. They can also use donations; you can give online, www.redcross.org/donate/donation, call 800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.





Give to a California food bank that’s helping victims, but make sure they still need donations. Here’s a list: www.cafoodbanks.org/find-food-bank





Visit http://volunteer.cvnl.org to register as a disaster service worker.

Pets and livestock: