Yolo, Solano counties issue air quality warning as wind carries County Fire smoke

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality warning after smoke from the County Fire has blown throughout the county and other parts of Northern California.

The County Fire, originally dubbed the Guinda Fire, had reached 22,000 acres as of 1:27 p.m. Sunday. The fire was sparked on Saturday afternoon and has exploded in size.

Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District covers Yolo County and the northeast portion of Solano County, which includes Vacaville and Dixon.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning extending through Sunday evening, and smoke will continue to be carried through Northern California.

In order to stay safe during this air quality warning, the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District has issued the following tips:

Reduce outdoor physical activity, as exercise increases your body's air intake.

Reduce exposure to smoke. Those who are most at risk for inhalation damages include pregnant women, children, the elderly, and people who may suffer from heart and lung problems.

Close all windows, turn on the air conditioner and stay indoors. If travel by car is necessary, keep windows and air vents closed.

"Wildfire smoke is made up of a complex mixture of gases and fine particles when wood and other organic materials are burning that can penetrate deep into the lungs causing a range of health issues from coughing and trouble breathing to headaches and chest pain," a news release by the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District said.

No other counties have issued air quality warnings. A no-burn day has been issued in Sutter and Yuba counties due to fire danger.