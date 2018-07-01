Fire south of Rancho Cordova contained after jumping Jackson Road

A grass fire in east Sacramento County was threatening structures along Jackson Road and prompting evacuations in the area as of Sunday evening but is now contained, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
The Florin Fire began around 5:40 p.m. Sunday and reached 211 acres before being contained by fire crews, according to Sac Metro Fire.
At around 6:30 p.m., the Florin Fire jumped from the south side to the north side of Jackson Road, according to a Sac Metro Fire tweet.
Sac Metro Fire requested that California Highway Patrol shut down Excelsior Road, Florin Road, and Eagles Nest Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Information Page.
The fire was threatening homes in the area, near Eagles Nest Road. Any residents who can see flames should prepare to evacuate, Metro Fire said.
