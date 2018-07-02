Remarkable video captures intense house fire battle, dog rescue in Stockton blaze

Stockton Fire Department released remarkable body cam footage Suday showing firefighters battling a house fire and rescuing a caged dog who was trapped as flames approached.
Firefighters were called out to the fire at a 2-story home on Chatsworth Circle on June 30, 2018. When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and thick smoke was pouring from the roof. The fire burned so hot that the windows blew out and smoke billowed out. This offered a rare glimpse with good visibility at just what firefighters must deal with in sturcture fires.
A hose team captured and detailed the fire battle and the dog rescue in the video. Firefighters head to the back of the home to keep the fire from spreading to a neighboring house when they find the dog locked in a kennel, the video shows.
The dog did not appear to suffer any injuries from the fire.
