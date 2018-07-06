County Fire update: Nine structures destroyed by state's largest blaze

The state's largest wildfire has burned mostly through rural areas, but Cal Fire said Friday morning that nine structures have been destroyed by the 88,375-acre County Fire.

The blaze was 48 percent contained by Saturday morning, with no injuries reported and 110 structures threatened – down from nearly a thousand in the early stages of the fire, spokesman Gabe Lauderdale said. The destruction of the structures, which The Davis Enterprise reported to be cabins and homes on a ranch in the Capay Valley, didn't necessarily occur recently, Lauderdale said.

Firefighters are just now "being able to get into areas that probably weren't safe" before, and can now assess the damage, he said.

Cal Fire and the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services will host a community meeting and briefing Saturday at 4 p.m. in Guinda's Western Yolo Grange Hall, 16787 Forest Ave., to discuss the County Fire, which has prompted a response from 3,831 firefighters, 307 engines, 86 hand crews, 72 dozers and 19 helicopters since it first sparked Saturday, June 30.

Mandatory evacuations remain in effect west of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, south of Old County Road 40 and North of County Road 53 as well as west of Highway 16 to the Yolo/Lake County line, north of County Road 40 and south of the Yolo County line.

Berryessa Knoxville Road from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line remains closed, as does Highway 16 between Highway 20 and Rumsey Hall.