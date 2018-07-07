Attic fire displaces apartment residents in south Sacramento

An attic fire in a four-unit, single-story apartment complex in unincorporated south Sacramento sent about 10 residents fleeing from their homes Saturday afternoon before firefighters arrived and quickly controlled the blaze.
Toua Vue said he was roused from a nap by his wife, who had smelled and seen smoke out the window. Vue, 50, pulled on his clothes and rushed out the door while his wife alerted the neighbors, he said.
True Vang, 64, was at his car outside when he saw the flames.
"I ran to the other side (of the apartment) to use the water hose to shoot it," he said, and then told the apartment manager to call 911.
Firefighters had seen the column of smoke from a nearby fire station, and quickly arrived at the 6200 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, where the fire started outside the building and spread through the attic, battalion chief Tilden Billiter said.
About 32 firefighters responded and extinguished the fire within minutes, Billiter said. All residents were outside by the time firefighters had arrived, he said, and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
The damage to the apartment was minimal, Billiter said, but the units are currently uninhabitable due to damage to the gas meter.
