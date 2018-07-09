Late-night fire destroys classroom at Grant Union High

A fire destroyed a classroom at Grant Union High School in Del Paso Heights late Sunday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
The two-alarm fire involved several classrooms at the campus on Grand Avenue, the Fire Department said on Twitter. By 11 p.m., crews from the Sacramento Fire Department and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District had largely extinguished the blaze, which had extended to the attic.
An investigator was on scene to determine the cause of the fire, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
