Extreme fire conditions drove Rancho Cordova vegetation blaze

A Rancho Cordova vegetation fire first reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday grew to 215 acres due to extreme fire conditions and lack of containment lines, officials said.

The Oregon St. Fire, near Aerojet Rocketdyne property along Old White Rock Road and Oregon Street, was fully contained at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to Sacramento Metro Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal.

"It began as a relatively small fire that we thought we had containment on," said Vestal. However, windy conditions caused the blaze to spark more spot fires.

Because roads in the area didn't serve as adequate containment lines, Sac Metro Fire carried out some intentional fire operations to help with containment, the fire agency said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

No structures were seriously threatened by the fire and no structural damage occurred, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

Smoke should be expected through Monday, according to Vestal.