Two Pocket-area homes catch fire, displacing family and residents of care facility

By Julia Sclafani

July 09, 2018 09:02 AM

A fire between two Pocket-area homes sparked attic blazes that displaced 10 people on Sunday night, officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a 9 p.m. call Sunday about an exterior fire threatening two structures.

A family of five and five convalescent residents of a care home were evacuated after a large fire between their homes turned into separate attic fires, according to Sacramento Fire Capt. Keith Wade.

The incident turned into two firefights to extinguish the attic fires, causing Sacramento Fire to call for two additional engine companies to assist in the efforts, which lasted 40 minutes, according to Wade.

No residents were hurt or injured; however, one firefighter was transported to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, Sacramento Fire said. Firefighters remained on the scene until about 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to Wade.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Sacramento Fire said.

