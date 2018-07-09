New fire sparks in Lake County, likely to burn into Pawnee Fire area

A fire has broken out in Lake County just one day after the nearby Pawnee Fire reached 100 percent containment.

At 6:17 p.m., Cal Fire reported the fire was at 40 acres, but it has since grown to 65 acres and was at 25 percent containment by 7:25 p.m.

The fire could possibly go up to 100 acres, Cal Fire spokesperson Will Powers said.

This new blaze, which started Monday evening, is burning right next to where the Pawnee Fire ravaged more than 15,000 acres and destroyed 22 structures over about a two-week period.

"Looks like it will probably burn into the Pawnee Fire (area)," said Cal Fire spokesperson Will Powers.





Firefighters are battling a 40 acre fire at Pawnee Dr. and New Long Valley Dr., northeast of Clearlake (Lake County). #Spring2Fire pic.twitter.com/X3PlEgDSnN — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 10, 2018

The Spring 2 Fire is burning at Pawnee Drive and New Long Valley Drive, northeast of Clearlake in Lake County, according to a post on Cal Fire's Twitter page

It’s actively being battled by firefighters and aircraft, Powers said, adding that the fire is currently spreading at a moderate rate of speed.

There are currently no evacuation orders in place and no structures are threatened at this time, Cal Fire reported.

This is is a developing story.