Northern California wildfire update: Firefighters gain ground on deadly Klamathon Fire

Cal Fire gained ground and slowed the growth of some Northern California wildfires overnight, most notably the Klamathon Fire, due to the help of favorable weather conditions. However, containment remains a challenge in some parts of the expansive blaze as of Tuesday morning, due to the elevation and heavy timber.
Klamathon Fire
Where: Siskiyou County, off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook
Size: 36,500 acres, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday
Containment: 45 percent contained, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday
What's happened: The vegetation fire has killed one civilian and injured three firefighters.
Firefighters saw moderate fire behavior Monday, according to Cal Fire, and good overnight humidity recovery allowed firefighters to further contain the blaze, according to a Cal Fire update.
Damage and risk to structures have risen, with at least 82 buildings destroyed, 12 damaged and 1,036 threatened as of Tuesday morning.
Cal Fire reported on Sunday that prominent structures in peril include the Osburger Cabin Cultural Site, the Verizon communication site on Horn Peak, the Central Oregon and Pacific Railroad Inc. and two power plants at Iron Gate Reservoir and Copco Lake Reservoir. Habitats populated by endangered species are threatened as well.
Nearly 2,800 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Tuesday morning. Also assisting fire control efforts were 208 engines, 27 water tenders, 29 dozers and 18 helicopters.
As of Sunday afternoon, road closures were in place at Ager Road at Klamathon Road, Ager Road at Shelly, Copco Road at Ager Road, Klamathon Road at I-5, Hilt at I-5 and Ditch Creek Road at I-5.
Evacuation updates: Mandatory evacuation orders remain in place California residents living in the communities of Hornbrook and parts of the Copco Lake area.
Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for the communities of Hilt, Colestin and Iron Gate Reservoir areas. Cal Fire has also issued evacuation warnings for areas in the Klamath River Community Estates, parts of the East Iron Gates Estates and portions of the Copco Lake area.
Jackson Street Elementary School at 405 Jackson St. in Yreka has been designated as an evacuation center for residents and small animals. Ashland High School, which was previously used as an evacuation center, closed but will reopen if necessary, Cal Fire said.
Large animals should be taken to Siskiyou County Fairgrounds on 1712 Fairlane Road, also in Yreka.
County Fire
Where: Napa County and Yolo County, east of Lake Berryessa
Size: 90,288 acres, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday
Containment: 80 percent, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday
What's happened: The largest fire of the season has expanded into Napa County. The upper portion of the fire, north of Guinda, was burning in steep, inaccessible terrain, making firefighting efforts more challenging, Cal Fire said.
Progress continues and firefighters are working to strengthen control lines, Cal Fire said in a Tuesday morning incident report. However, higher temperatures, lower-humidity conditions and winds are expected to continue this week.
More than 2,600 firefighters were assigned to the County Fire as of Monday morning. At least 20 structures have been destroyed and three have been damaged; however, no structures remain threatened for now.
Evacuation updates: All evacuations have been lifted. As of Tuesday morning, road closures remain in effect for the following areas: Berryessa Knoxville Road from the Pope Creek Bridge to the Napa/Lake County line, County Road 40 at State Highway 16 and All roads within the fire’s perimeter.
Spring 2 Fire
Where: Lake County, Pawnee Dr. and New Long Valley Dr., northeast of Clearlake
Size: 80 acres, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday
Containment: 50 percent, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday
What's happened: Cal Fire made progress overnight to contain the fire. All evacuations orders have been lifted and roads have been opened.
Evacuation updates: All evacuation orders have been lifted.
Pawnee Fire
Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks
Size: 15,185 acres, as of noon Monday
Containment: 100 percent by noon Monday
What's happened: Acreage and containment numbers held steady from Saturday night to Sunday morning, with full containment reported Sunday night.
The fire previously destroyed 22 structures, damaged six more and injured a firefighter.
Evacuation updates: As of Sunday morning, all evacuation orders were lifted.
Irish Fire
Where: Amador County, off Irish Ridge Road and Carbondale Road, southeast of Plymouth
Size: 825 acres, as of 7:30 p.m. Monday
Containment: 100 percent by 7:30 p.m. Monday
What's happened: Cal Fire reports the fire is contained. All evacuations orders have been lifted and roads have been opened.
Evacuation updates: All evacuation orders have been lifted.
Comments