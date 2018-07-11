Propane tanks explode, vintage camping trailers destroyed in Folsom fire

A fence fire in a Folsom neighborhood quickly escalated as exploding propane tanks propelled shards of metal down the street from the residential property on Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.
The Folsom Fire Department responded to a 4:50 p.m. call regarding a fence fire in the 1000 block of Caversham Way near Vista Del Lago High School. Three minutes later, the call was updated to a structure fire response when the blaze spread to two antique camper trailers parked on the side yard of the property, then to the homes on either side of the yard, according to Folsom Fire Division Chief Chad Wilson.
Fire crews, with assistance from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Protection District and El Dorado Hills Fire Department, quickly halted the fire as it entered the attic of one home, Wilson said.
According to the owner, the restored vintage 1940s trailers had a combined value of $100,000, Wilson said. Neighbors reported hearing propane tanks explode, prompting responders to evacuate residents from both properties.
A piece of a propane tank was found on a front lawn several homes down on the other side of the street.
Despite the taxing triple-digit heat, the fire was extinguished at 5:11 p.m., according to Folsom Fire. Both trailers and the fence were declared a total loss, Wilson said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
