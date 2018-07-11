Northern California wildfire updates: Pacific Crest Trail closures in effect despite progress on Klamathon Fire

The Klamathon Fire at the California-Oregon border was further contained overnight and growth was halted, despite tricky, inaccessible terrain on the northern flank, Cal Fire said Wednesday. Responders anticipate similar conditions throughout the day.
The County Fire in Yolo and Napa counties was also further contained overnight, with evacuation orders lifted and final damage inspection complete, according to Cal Fire incident updates.
Here is a roundup of the latest fire information.
Klamathon Fire
Where: Siskiyou County, off Klamathon Road and Copco Road, south of Hornbrook
Size: 36,500 acres, as of 8:21 p.m. Wednesday
Containment: 65 percent contained, as of 8:21 p.m. Wednesday
What's happened: The vegetation fire has killed one civilian and injured three firefighters.
Cal Fire saw minimal fire behavior Tuesday night and expect it to last through Wednesday, an incident update said. The fire continues to burn in the Horseshoe Ranch Wildlife area, the Soda Mountain Wilderness and Klamath National Forest, according to Cal Fire, and activity will be isolated to the northern flank.
The blaze has closed the Pacific Crest Trail in Soda Mountain Wilderness from I-5 northeast to Highway 66 in Jackson County, Ore., Cal Fire said.
The number of structures threatened had fallen to 315 as of Wednesday morning, greatly improved from 1,036 on Tuesday morning. Damage to structures remains at 82 buildings destroyed and 12 damaged.
More than 2,700 personnel were assigned to the fire as of Wednesday morning. Also assisting fire control efforts were 180 engines, 24 water tenders, 32 dozers and 27 helicopters.
As of Sunday afternoon, road closures were in place at Ager Road at Klamathon Road, Ager Road at Shelly, Copco Road at Ager Road, Klamathon Road at I-5, Hilt at I-5 and Ditch Creek Road at I-5.
Evacuation updates:
For California residents, evacuation warnings remain in place for Copco Lake areas east of Jenny/Fall Creek, south of the Oregon State Line, north of Copco Road and west of Topsey Grade.
Jackson Street Elementary School at 405 Jackson St. in Yreka has been designated as an evacuation center for residents and small animals. Ashland High School, which was previously used as an evacuation center, closed but will reopen if necessary, Cal Fire said.
Large animals should be taken to Siskiyou County Fairgrounds on 1712 Fairlane Road, also in Yreka.
County Fire
Where: Napa County and Yolo County, east of Lake Berryessa
Size: 90,288 acres, as of 8:28 p.m. Wednesday
Containment: 89 percent, as of 8:28 p.m. Wednesday
What's happened: Progress continues on containing the Country Fire, according to a Wednesday morning incident report. Unburned pockets of vegetation continue to burn within the interior of the fire and responders continue to working around the perimeter to strengthen control lines. The area damage inspection is complete and reported damage is final, with 20 structures destroyed.
Evacuation updates: All evacuations have been lifted. As of Tuesday morning, road closures remain in effect for the County Road 40 at State Highway 16 and all roads within the fire’s perimeter.
Spring 2 Fire
Where: Lake County, Pawnee Drive and New Long Valley Drive northeast of Clearlake
Size: 80 acres, as of 7 a.m. Wednesday
Containment: 100 percent, as of 7 p.m. Wednesday
What's happened: Cal Fire made progress overnight to contain the fire. All evacuations orders have been lifted and roads have been opened.
Evacuation updates: All evacuation orders have been lifted.
Pawnee Fire
Where: Lake County, Pawnee Road and New Long Valley Road, northeast of Clearlake Oaks
Size: 15,185 acres, as of noon Monday
Containment: 100 percent by noon Monday
What's happened: Acreage and containment numbers held steady from Saturday night to Sunday morning, with full containment reported Sunday night.
The fire previously destroyed 22 structures, damaged six more and injured a firefighter.
Evacuation updates: As of Sunday morning, all evacuation orders were lifted.
Irish Fire
Where: Amador County, off Irish Ridge Road and Carbondale Road, southeast of Plymouth
Size: 825 acres, as of 7:30 p.m. Monday
Containment: 100 percent by 7:30 p.m. Monday
What's happened: Cal Fire reports the fire is contained. All evacuations orders have been lifted and roads have been opened.
Evacuation updates: All evacuation orders have been lifted.
