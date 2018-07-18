Evacuations ordered as Eighty Eight Fire grows to 80 acres north of Winters

Firefighters are battling a grass fire on Wednesday afternoon in Yolo County that has grown to 80 acres, which is prompting evacuations of some residents north of Winters.
The so-called Eighty Eight Fire, which started around 4 p.m., is burning west of Interstate 505 near County Roads 29 and 88. Smoke from the blaze can be seen in parts of Yolo County, and winds are pushing smoke north toward the Capay Valley and Colusa County.
Evacuation orders have been given for homes near the intersections of County Road 26 at County Road 89 in the Citrona area.
This is a developing story, check sacbee.com for updates.
Comments