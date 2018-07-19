Firefighters respond to Eighty Eight Fire in Yolo County

The Yocha Dehe Fire Department, Cal Fire and Yolo County agencies respond to the Eighty Eight Fire off County Road 88 and County Road 29 north of Winters on Wednesday.
By
Up Next
The Yocha Dehe Fire Department, Cal Fire and Yolo County agencies respond to the Eighty Eight Fire off County Road 88 and County Road 29 north of Winters on Wednesday.
By

Fires

Crews make progress containing Eighty Eight Fire in Yolo County

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 19, 2018 04:04 PM

Firefighters have made progress in containing the 820-acre Eighty Eight Fire north of Winters in Yolo County, officials say.

The fire’s containment levels increased from 40 percent Wednesday night to 80 percent Thursday morning.

Cal Fire spokesman Will Towers said he did not believe evacuation orders were still in place Thursday, though he was not sure when they had been lifted.

Towers said the area that had been evacuated was mostly farmland not heavily populated with buildings or people.

  Comments  