Crews make progress containing Eighty Eight Fire in Yolo County

Firefighters have made progress in containing the 820-acre Eighty Eight Fire north of Winters in Yolo County, officials say.
The fire’s containment levels increased from 40 percent Wednesday night to 80 percent Thursday morning.
Cal Fire spokesman Will Towers said he did not believe evacuation orders were still in place Thursday, though he was not sure when they had been lifted.
Towers said the area that had been evacuated was mostly farmland not heavily populated with buildings or people.
