Carr Fire updated: Here’s what we know

Carr Fire Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

The latest on the Carr Fire burning in Redding:

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Fatalities: Two, one a private bulldozer operator, the other a Redding firefighter.

Injuries: Exact number unknown, but Cal Fire says firefighters and residents have been injured since the blaze jumped the Sacramento River and forced evacuations in Redding and other communities. Mercy Medical Center in Redding reported treating eight people for burn-related injuries, none serious.

Size: 48,312 acres, or about 75 square miles. The fire is larger than the 61-square-mile size of Redding, which has a population of about 92,000.

Containment: 5 percent. No estimate of when Cal Fire will reach full containment.

Cause: Vehicle malfunction on Monday afternoon at Highway 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road in Whiskeytown.

Evacuations: More than 38,000 have been ordered to evacuate from communities on both sides of the Sacramento River, although precise numbers were not yet available Friday morning.





Damages: 500 homes destroyed, 75 damaged, 4,978 threatened.

Weather outlook: Highs of up to 110 expected Saturday afternoon.

Firefighting resources: 3,410 firefighting personnel, 328 engines, 17 helicopters, 62 bulldozers.

Translators needed: Hmong and Mien translators are needed at the Shasta College Evacuation Center.

Updates: This is a breaking story, we’re reporting live updates here.

Video updates: Watch flames engulfing houses. Evacuees share their stories.

SHARE COPY LINK While battling the Carr Fire in Shasta County, California, Nevada County type 3 strike encountered extreme fire behavior.