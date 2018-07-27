Large power outage hits Trinity County as residents deal with Carr Fire

Electrical power to a large swath of Trinity County went out Friday afternoon as area residents were dealing with fallout from the deadly Carr Fire burning west of Redding.
The Trinity Public Utility District said power stopped coming from the Trinity Dam, which it was using because of fires east of that area, and that officials were investigating the cause.
There was no estimate of how many customers were affected, but the district said Weaverville and a Carr Fire evacuation center at the elementary school were affected. The school had a backup generator to provide power to evacuees, the district said.
The district said the outage could last from between Saturday to several days.
Comments