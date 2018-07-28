He was fighting the Ferguson Fire. While he was gone, his home was lost to the Carr Fire

On Thursday night, Jason Jones was leading a group of firefighters in efforts to suppress the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite.
While he was working to fight one fire, Jones’s wife and children had to evacuate their home that was threatened by the Carr Fire in Redding. Their home was lost in the blaze that’s destroyed more than 500 structures after exploding in size and intensity.
A GoFundMe page has been established for the Jones family by Paul Asher, a friend and coworker of Jones’s at GFP Enterprises, according to GoFundMe spokesperson Katherine Cichy.
The page has raised over $5,500 since it was created Friday. An announcement on the page says that GFP Enterprises, Jones’s employer, has offered to match all donations up to $10,000.
“I know it is tearing Jason up inside that he was so far away performing the job he loves, unable to protect his own family and save his own property,” Asher said in a post to the GoFundMe.
