Mendocino Complex Fire explodes to 24,000 acres

A pair of wildfires exploded late Saturday night in Mendocino County, devouring 24,000 acres and forcing evacuations in neighboring Lake County as well.

Cal Fire reported early Sunday that the Ranch and River fires, known collectively as the Mendocino Complex Fire, had quadrupled in size since Saturday. Both fires, which began Friday afternoon, were 5 percent contained Sunday.

The two fires had burned just 4 homes, but another 4,600 homes were threatened as the flames moved south and east into Lake County. A total of 530 homes had been evacuated in Mendocino County alone.

Officials were expecting winds to pick up Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service said “wind gust may increase late this afternoon and evening.”

“The weather is going to be more of the same,” said Mendocino County Undersheriff Matt Kendall. “We’re going to be in the 102 to 105 range, with very low humidity.”

Kendall said the River Fire, which originated 6 miles north of Hopland in southeast Mendocino County, was considered the most problematic as it burned through an area rich with vegetation.

“That area hasn’t burned since the early 1980s,” Kendall said. He said Cal Fire was establishing fire lines well east of the blaze “because they’re afraid of the speed” at which it’s moving. The fire is moving east toward Lake County.

“The good news is that those areas aren’t very heavily populated,” he added.

Evacuation areas in Lake County include places west of Highway 29 in the city of Lakeport, the county seat and one of the biggest tourist destinations in the area. A shelter was set up at Mountain Vista Middle School in Kelseyville.

However, the east side of Lakeport was only under an evacuation advisory, said sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich. Some resort areas, such as the Konocti Vista Casino, remained open.

Paulich said it wasn’t clear how many people had been evacuated in Lake County, but he said about 150 people had gone to the shelter. A community meeting was scheduled for 5 pm. Sunday at Kelseyville High School.

The evacuation area in Mendocino includes River Road south to the intersection of Highway 175 from the Russian River to the Lake County line. The Potter Valley community also has been evacuated, and all areas north of Highway 20 east of the fire’s edge. An evacuation center was open at Mendocino College in Ukiah.

The Mendocino Complex Fire has conjured up all-too-familiar fears in Mendocino and Lake counties, which have suffered greatly from wildfires in recent years. Lake County already has seen two other wildfires this season, including the 15,000-acre Pawnee fire. The county lost 4,000 homes and other buildings in the 2016 Clayton Fire, and four people were killed when the Valley Fire tore through 76,000 acres in 2015.