The River Fire, part of the Mendocino Complex Fire, rages down a hillside toward U.S. Highway 101 on Friday night just north of Hopland. The fire burned 24,000 acres by Sunday. Pete Geniella Special to The Bee

Fires

Here’s what we know about Mendocino Complex Fire

By Dale Kasler

July 29, 2018 01:42 PM

The latest on the Mendocino Complex Fire in Mendocino and Lake counties:

Size: 24,270 acres, or 37 square miles. Includes the Ranch Fire near Ukiah, which has burned 13,242 acres, and the River Fire near Hopland, which has burned 11,028 acres.

Containment: Each fire was 5 percent contained Sunday. Full containment was expected by Sunday, Aug. 5.

Evacuations: Hundreds of homes were evacuated, but no estimates were available of the number of people displaced.

Cause: Under investigation.

Injuries: No injuries or fatalities.

Damage: Four homes destroyed; 4,587 buildings threatened.

Firefighting resources: 820 personnel, 56 engines, six helicopters, 22 bulldozers.

Weather outlook: High temperature of 93 degrees Sunday, cooling to low 60s in the evening. Winds could pick up later. High of 93 Monday.

Updates: This is a breaking story, we’re reporting live updates here.

