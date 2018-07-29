Here’s what we know about Mendocino Complex Fire

The latest on the Mendocino Complex Fire in Mendocino and Lake counties:
Size: 24,270 acres, or 37 square miles. Includes the Ranch Fire near Ukiah, which has burned 13,242 acres, and the River Fire near Hopland, which has burned 11,028 acres.
Containment: Each fire was 5 percent contained Sunday. Full containment was expected by Sunday, Aug. 5.
Evacuations: Hundreds of homes were evacuated, but no estimates were available of the number of people displaced.
Cause: Under investigation.
Injuries: No injuries or fatalities.
Damage: Four homes destroyed; 4,587 buildings threatened.
Firefighting resources: 820 personnel, 56 engines, six helicopters, 22 bulldozers.
Weather outlook: High temperature of 93 degrees Sunday, cooling to low 60s in the evening. Winds could pick up later. High of 93 Monday.
Updates: This is a breaking story, we’re reporting live updates here.
Comments