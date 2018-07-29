They fought flames all night. Redding residents share photo of firefighters on break

As wildfires continue to rage across California, nearly half of all the employed firefighters in California are working around the clock to put out fires in the region. In total, according to the California Office of Emergency Services, at least 12,000 firefighters are working blazes across 20 active fire zones from San Diego County to as far north as the Oregon border.
Firefighters have been working nonstop, in shifts as long as 48 consecutive hours, taking breaks to rest where they can find them. One Redding resident shared a photo of several on the front lines sleeping outside one home after extinguishing the fires through the night.
In the midst of the devastation of the Carr Fire, firefighters are stepping up and saving lives and property. Here are a few other firefighter highlights from the Carr Fire:
Comments