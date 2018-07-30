Shirtless prowler arrested in Lakeport fire evacuation zone, police say

A shirtless man was arrested Sunday when spotted peeking into empty residences in the evacuation zone of the Mendocino Complex Fire in Lakeport, police said.

Shawn D. Morrison, 35, of Montara was arrested in the 1100 block of Page Drive at 8 p.m. He claimed he was there to pick up items from his aunt’s house, the Lakeport Police Department said Sunday in a report via the Nixle notification service.





Officers determined he didn’t actually live in the area and knew he was in an emergency evacuation zone, Lakeport police said.

Morrison was arrested on suspicion of prowling and unauthorized entry into a closed emergency area. He was transported to jail, where his bail was set at $5,000.

Shawn D. Morrison was arrested on suspicion of prowling and unauthorized entry into a closed emergency area, Lakeport police said Sunday. Lakeport Police Department

The Lakeport, Clearlake and Ukiah police departments, as well as Lake and Mendocino county sheriff’s departments, are patrolling for unauthorized entry into evacuation areas, the report said.

Anyone who willingly and knowingly remains in or enters into an evacuated disaster area after receiving a notice to evacuate or leave will face misdemeanor charges, authorities said.



