Wildfire update: Deadly blazes continue to burn across Northern California

Carr Fire

Where: Shasta County, Hwy 299 and Carr Powerhouse Road, Whiskeytown

Size: 110,154 acres, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday

Containment: 27 percent, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday

What’s happened: Progress was made overnight as firefighters constructed containment lines, according to a Cal Fire update. Setbacks included east and west winds paired with difficult, steep terrain. A total of 3,600 personnel are working on the fire.

The number of residential structures destroyed reached 884 with an additional 169 residential structures damaged, Cal Fire said. Over 2,500 structures are threatened by the growing fire that started on July 23.

The death toll has risen to six individuals, including two firefighters as of Tuesday. The deadly blaze was started by a vehicle fire.

Evacuation orders: Evacuation centers are in place at Shasta College, Simpson College, Cross Point Community Church and Foothill High School. The large animal evacuation center is located at Tehama County Fairgrounds and small animals are being taken in at Haven Humane in Anderson.

Extensive road closures are in place throughout Shasta and Trinity counties and the City of Redding, including Highway 299 from Buenaventura Boulevard to Buckhorn Summit.

For the most up-to-date information on evacuations, road closures and repopulation visit the Sheriff’s page.





Mendocino Complex Fires

What’s happened: Long-distance spotting is challenging progress on the Ranch and River fires, which actively burned overnight and reached a combined 74,408 acres, according to a Cal Fire update.

Hot, dry and windy weather conditions persist in the Mendocino Complex area.

Evacuation orders: Extensive evacuation orders and advisories have been issued for areas of Lake County, Potter Valley, Big Valley Rancheria and around Highway 20 as fire developments continue. Find the most up-to-date information at the Cal Fire incident page.

Sign up for news releases and fact sheets for the Mendocino Complex here.

Mendocino Complex: Ranch Fire

Where: Mendocino County, off Highway 20 near Potter Valley, northeast of Ukiah

Size: 47,339 acres, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday

Containment: 10 percent, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday

Mendocino Complex: River Fire

Where: Mendocino County, Old River Road, near Mile Marker Post 7.9, Hopland

Size: 27,069 acres, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday

Containment: 8 percent, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday

Ferguson Fire

Where: Mariposa County, Highway 140 and Hite Cove, near El Portal

Size: 57,846 acres, as of 7:15 a.m. Tuesday

Containment: 33 percent, as of 7:15 a.m. Tuesday

What’s happened: Crews worked throughout the night, halting the fire’s eastern perimeter within a mile of Wawona Campground. Responders continued to establish containment lines south along Wawona Road/Highway 41, a U.S. Forest Service update said. More than 3,600 personnel are assigned to the Ferguson Fire, which started on July 25. The fire has caused two fatalities and eight injuries, the Forest Service reported. Only one structure has been destroyed.

Area residents should expect increased smoke in the next few days as responders use controlled burns to reduce fuel and strengthen containment lines, the Forest Service said.

Evacuation orders: The following road closures are in place: Anderson Valley Road, Foresta Road, Harris Road at Highway 49 South, River Road from Briceburg to the gate at Railroad Flat and all campground areas along 140, Summit Road, Old Yosemite Road, Wawona Road (Highway 41) between Chilnualna Falls in Wawona and Bridalveil Road in Yosemite Valley and Incline Road and Highway 140 from the entrance to Yosemite National Park to 1.5 miles east of Midpines are closed to everyone except residents.

Extensive evacuation orders have been put in place, including for the communities of Anderson Valley and Foresta as well as parts of Yosemite. Evacuations have been lifted for Mariposa Pines and Lushmeadows subdivision.

The most up-to-date information can be found here on the Ferguson Fire incident website.

Yosemite National Park officials enacted closures July 25 for the Yosemite Valley and Wawona areas, as well as the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias. The park is expected to reopen Aug. 3, conditions permitting. For more information, go to nps.gov/yose or call 209-372-0200.

A Red Cross Shelter and small animal shelter is in place at Mariposa Elementary School. Large animals can be taken to Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Whaleback Fire

Where: Spalding, Lassen County. About 20 miles NW of Susanville.

Size: 16,100 acres, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday

Containment: 32 percent, as of 7 a.m. Tuesday

Evacuation orders: Spalding Tract is evacuated and various campgrounds and day use areas are closed to the public, said Lassen National Forest Service in an incident update. Lake users should be aware that there are helicopters dipping water out of Eagle Lake. The most up-to-date information can be found at the Whaleback Fire incident page.