Lake County evacuations drag on as fires plague area

Weary residents of this fire-ravaged county have entered their fifth day of evacuations, power outages and smoky air, and there’s no end in sight.

Emergency responders told an overflow crowd at Clearlake City Hall Tuesday morning that the battle against the River and Ranch fires was going well, but that a lack of resources and unpredictable weather meant the fight would drag on.

“We continue to be confident, but we don’t have control of this, we don’t have control of Mother Nature,” said Ron Myers, a deputy incident commander with Cal Fire.

The fires have consumed a combined 75,000 acres. Wind gusts that fueled the blaze Monday are expected to return Tuesday afternoon.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

There are more than 2,000 firefighters battling the two wildfires in Mendocino and Lake counties. But with large fires still burning near Redding, Yosemite National Park and in Riverside County, John Messina, a Cal Fire battalion chief, said “we are facing limited resources.”

Messina said firefighters would typically be attacking the flames that were still raging through the parched hillsides Monday afternoon.

But with resources stretched thin, firefighters have instead focused on clearing brush around homes. Helicopters and airplanes were able to join the fight Monday, helping to douse flames that threatened hillside estates and farms.

“We have very minimal structures lost,” Messina said. “That even surprises us.”

Lake County Sheriff Brian Martin said at least 10 structures in his county had been destroyed, but that he expected that number to increase. He said more than 19,000 people were under mandatory evacuations or evacuation advisories.

Lakeport, a city of roughly 5,000 people, is evacuated. So are Kelseyville, Upper Lake and Nice.

Brenda Berdechowsky has been out of her home near Upper Lake since Friday. She and her four dogs are staying in a hotel in Clearlake - more than 30 miles away - but she has to be out of her room by noon Wednesday.

On Monday, she was sure her house had survived the Ranch Fire. But looking at a Cal Fire map on Tuesday, she said “it doesn’t appear it’s there.”

Like many residents in this region, she said she recognizes that living in a fire zone has become an unwelcome slice of life. The Valley Fire in 2015 destroyed nearly 2,000 homes and killed four people. The following year, the Clayton Fire destroyed 300 structures.

“You say to yourself every year, ‘It can’t be our turn again, we’ve already had so much,’”she said. “But here we are.”