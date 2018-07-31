Guy Fieri joins the relief efforts in Redding to help feed fire victims, first responders

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been seen helping cook meals for first responders and evacuees of the Carr Fire in Redding.
Fieri tweeted Monday that a chef from the Sheraton Hotel in Redding prepared enough pasta salad and coleslaw to feed 1,000 people lunch and dinner.
He also tweeted that the Cattlewomen of Humboldt donated beef for evacuees.
Fieri tweeted Tuesday that two restaurant groups – World Kitchen and Operation BBQ Relief – were donating food to evacuees in Redding, while another group – Team Knuckle Sandwich – was headed to feed evacuees of the fires in Lake County.
“Big thanks to everyone making this happen!” Fieri said in the tweet.
Fieri, who attended American River College’s culinary arts program, told CNN Sunday that he and his friends loaded up a caravan and drove to Redding from his home base in Santa Rosa to help assist the Red Cross. He said that he made a makeshift kitchen out of one of his trailers and has had a lot of people to assist.
“We just did lunch for 750 and we’re getting ready to do dinner for the same group – trying to keep the menu interesting,” he told CNN.
No other details were made available, but his team did confirm that he was in Redding “doing his due diligence.”
