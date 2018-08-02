Two wildfires in El Dorado County largely contained, officials say

Two fast-moving fires that ignited in El Dorado County on Wednesday were largely contained by midmorning Thursday, fire officials reported.
As of Thursday morning, all evacuations had been lifted for the Bumper Fire. The blaze, which scorched 67 acres near Bumper Road and China Hill Road east of Frenchtown, was 80 percent contained as of 9:04 a.m. Thursday.
“Fire crews have made good progress and forward spread has stopped,” according to Cal Fire’s Thursday morning post.
Cal Fire had dispatched very large air tankers to the fire, which had burned through brush and timber near residences on Wednesday.
Cal Fire did not report that any structures were damaged, though Highway 49 at China Hill Road remained closed to nonresidents.
Northwest of the Bumper Fire, the Omega Fire was burning through grass and oak woodland between Pilot Hill and the west fork of the American River. Flames had destroyed one home and damaged two others as of Thursday morning.
The Omega Fire’s statistics mirrored the Bumper Fire’s as of 9:08 a.m. Thursday: 66 acres had burned, and 80 percent containment had been achieved.
Evacuations were still in place for Pilot View Drive north of Black Dog Court, including all cross streets, as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
An evacuation center for people fleeing both fires was opened at the Firefighters Memorial Hall at 3734 China Garden Way in Diamond Springs, but had attracted only one resident by late Wednesday.
The causes of both fires were under investigation Thursday morning. Neither fire is reported to have injured anyone.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office encouraged concerned residents to sign up for its Code Red alert service at ready.edso.org.
Those looking for more information about either fire are encouraged to check the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Twitter feed or call Cal Fire at (530) 647-5218.
