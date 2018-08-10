Fast-moving grass fire in Fairfield along Interstate 80 prompts evacuation of homes

A grass fire burning Friday near Interstate 80 in the Paradise Valley area of Fairfield in Solano County has prompted police to issue evacuation notices to homeowners and senior living facilities.
The so-called Nelson Fire has prompted evacuation on Constitution Avenue, Estates Drive and Couples Circle near the Paradise Valley Golf Course.
Officers are currently working to move residents from several senior living facilities in the evacuation zone and are taking them to Fairfield High School where a shelter is being set up, police said.
Police are asking anyone in the area to leave immediately and all others are to avoid the area entirely.
Images on social media and news reports are showing the fire encroaching on subdivisions south of I-80. The fire is being reported as being at least 200 acres; calls to local fire officials were not returned.
Comments