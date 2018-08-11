Structure destroyed as Nelson Fire in Solano County is 70% contained, Cal Fire said

A fire started Friday that burned through 1,000 acres between Fairfield and Vacaville in Solano County is 70 percent contained Saturday morning and evacuations for the area have been lifted, according to Cal Fire.
“Firefighters made good progress overnight building and reinforcing containment lines,” Cal Fire said Saturday morning in a news release. “Forward progress of the fire has been stopped. Additional firefighters will be staffing the fire today.”
The Nelson Fire, which started around 5 p.m. at Nelson and Cherry Glen roads in Vacaville, destroyed at least one structure, Cal Fire said. No one has been injured.
Images on social media and news reports Friday showed the fire encroaching on subdivisions south of I-80 and chewing through acreage alongside the interstate, which backed up traffic for much of the afternoon and evening.
Fairfield Police issued evacuation orders near the Paradise Valley Golf Course and Gold Ridge Developments, while the city of Vacaville issued evacuation orders for multiple streets in the Foxboro area.
A train line operated by Union Pacific and California Medical Facility, a correctional medical facility next door to the California State Prison Solano in Vacaville had also been under threat, but Cal Fire has since declared those areas clear.
The fire also caused several downed power lines, prompting power outages and the closure of Peabody Road at Chuck Hammond Drive in both directions, Fairfield Police said. PG&E was working to restore power Friday night and police will inform the public when the road reopens, police said.
The cause of the Nelson Fire is still under investigation, Cal Fire said, adding that a helicopter is currently being sent out on a mission to survey the area in order to get a clear assessment of the damages.
Comments