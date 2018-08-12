New fire forces mandatory evacuations in Nevada County

Evacuations have been ordered in Alta Sierra, near Grass Valley, following the start of the Oak Fire in Nevada County.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department issued mandatory evacuations for residences on Oak Drive, Caruso Road, Shana Way, Buck Mountain Road and Shirley Road. Evacuations also are advised for residences on Killian Way, Heirs Road, Patricia Way to Anona Court, and Cahoga Canyon Way.
The exact number of people asked to evacuate is unknown, but the Nevada County Sheriff’s office said areas under evacuation are densely populated.
Mary Eldridge, a Cal Fire spokesperson, said the fire started at about 2:46 p.m. Sunday and covered more than seven acres. It has mostly burned through grassland. One structure has been threatened by the fire, but the threat was mitigated by responding firefighters, Eldridge said.
At least four different fire crews have responded to the scene, as well as one helicopter, which has been dropping water onto the fire. Fire crews have already begun establishing lines around the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
