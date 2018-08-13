“It’s not ‘climate change equals fires.’ ” Trump officials call for forest thinning to reduce wildfire risk

Fire crews worked to contain southern California’s Holy Fire on August 9, spraying the area with fire retardant to help manage the blaze. The Holy Fire had burned through 10,236 acres by the evening of August 9.
The Ranch and River wildfires near Clear Lake in Mendocino and Lake counties started on July 27. Nearing 300,000 acres burned, they have become the largest wildfire in California history – the Mendocino Complex Fire.
A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.
A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.
Satellite imagery on August 5 showed smoke from wildfires in California and Nevada blowing into the state’s Great Basin region. The footage was released as a number of wildfires, including California’s Carr Fire, continued to burn.
Sacramento Republic FC hosted firefighter appreciation events during Saturday's match against Fresno FC. The event included a soccer match between the Sacramento and Fresno fire departments. The boot was passed to raise funds for fire victims.
Five people, including a 4 year old, were injured Saturday, August 4, 2018, after two people eluding police drove their vehicle into an apartment building that damaged several units, according police and fire officials.
The Carr Fire near Redding started on Monday, July 23, 2018. On the July 26 it transformed into a fire tornado, hopping the Sacramento River and engulfing Redding neighborhoods. It has grown to 130,000 acres and has destroyed over 1,500 structures.