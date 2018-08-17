This is the hazardous waste left in the wake of California’s massive wildfires

Air in the Tacoma area on Tuesday ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate mostly due to wildfires burning in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. In the video, a map generated from satellite imagery shows the spread of smoky haze.
With the Nelson Fire bearing down on the SPCA of Solano County, Vacaville Police Department officers ran into the shelter building and started grabbing 60 cats and dogs and shoving them into patrol vehicles. Bodycam footage shows the rescue.
The Mendocino Complex fire, the largest in California’s history, had scorched about 350,000 acres by August 13, authorities reported. This video shows an aerial water drop on the Mendocino Complex fires.
Fire crews worked to contain southern California’s Holy Fire on August 9, spraying the area with fire retardant to help manage the blaze. The Holy Fire had burned through 10,236 acres by the evening of August 9.
The Ranch and River wildfires near Clear Lake in Mendocino and Lake counties started on July 27. Nearing 300,000 acres burned, they have become the largest wildfire in California history – the Mendocino Complex Fire.
A fast-moving brush fire in California’s Cleveland National Forest forced evacuations on August 6. This footage shows the Holy Fire burning from Santiago Peak East in Cleveland National Forest from Monday afternoon to night.
A helicopter tries to protect homes and other structures on New Long Valley Road from the spread of the Ranch Fire in Lake County on Monday, August 6, 2018. Nearby, the the fire's desolation is visible in valleys throughout the area.