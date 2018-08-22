‘This disaster hit really close to home.’ Why Megan Rapinoe is seeking Carr Fire help

The Carr Fire which devastated Shasta County isn’t quite contained yet, but its toll on the city will be felt for a long time.
A soccer player who calls Redding home is pushing for funding to assist in the area’s recovery.
Megan Rapinoe, a midfielder for the U.S. Women’s National Team and Seattle Reign FC of the National Women’s Soccer League, is partnering with the Shasta Regional Community Foundation and U.S. Soccer on relief efforts to help those affected by the massive wildfire.
A Redding native, @mPinoe is all in to support her hometown. We will honor first responders and impacted residents at our Sept. 4 match in San Jose.pic.twitter.com/aiLItZ21Rq— U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) August 22, 2018
“This disaster hit really close to home, literally and in my heart, so I urge people to join me in these fundraising efforts and I send my sincere thanks to everyone who has already donated to help and those who will,” Rapinoe said in a release from U.S. Soccer. “The amount of damage done has set this up to be a long-term recovery and it means a lot to partner with U.S. Soccer and the Shasta Regional Community Foundation to really make a difference in people’s lives long after the fire has been totally extinguished.”
The Carr Fire, which started July 23 and has burned nearly 230,000 acres, is 93 percent contained as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Along with causing eight deaths, including three firefighters, it has destroyed 1,079 residences, 22 commercial structures and 503 outbuildings, according to Cal Fire. It has also damaged 279 structures.
To donate, visit shastarcf.org/funds/carr-community-fund.
