PETA honors Vacaville police officer who helped save animals from wildfire

A Vacaville police officer who helped evacuate dozens of pets from the Solano County SPCA amid wildfire threat — and captured the rescue on bodycam video — has been honored by PETA for her courageous work.
Officer Carly Stone and the rest of the Vacaville Police Department have received a “Compassionate Police Department Award” from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Stone was among officers who helped load 60 dogs and cats into crates at the SPCA two weeks ago as the fast-spreading Nelson Fire approached the shelter.
“PETA hopes the Vacaville Police Department’s courage and determination will inspire others to come to the aid of those in need, especially during deadly natural disasters,” Peta Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement.
PETA is additionally sending the Police Department a framed certificate “and a box of delicious vegan cookies.”
